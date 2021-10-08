Obituary: Donald Raymond Stocker

Donald Raymond Stocker, 87, of Great Falls passed away suddenly on September 30, 2021. He was born on November 2, 1933, to Ida (Kummer) and Pete Stocker. He grew up in the Great Falls and Lower Sun River areas. He attended St Mary’s and Great Falls High Schools.

He worked for more than 30 years for the Great Falls School District as an Engineer, but before that he worked for the railroad.

In October 1951, he married Dolores Ruth Tinney, and in May 1952, they welcomed their first born, Donald “Donnie” Jr. In May 1954, they welcomed Kathleen “Kathi”, in January 1959 they welcomed Anna “Annie” Maria, and in April 1963, they welcomed Mary to their family.

Don enjoyed family outings, as well as going to eat in local establishments, and handing out Dum Dum suckers and Taffy, hence his nickname “The Candy Man.”