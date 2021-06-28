Obituary: Donald Wayne Hungerford

Donald Wayne Hungerford passed away June 22, 2021, of a heart attack. Don was born to Donald G. and Dorothy M. Hungerford on December 4, 1946, in Glasgow, Montana. Growing up and graduating in Rapelje Montana. He went to college at Eastern in Billings MT to earn his master’s degree in teaching and counseling.

In February 1969 he met and married Lorraine “Lori” Novotny and they came to Great Falls that same month and year and began his teaching career. He coached basketball to elementary and middle school boys and girls.