Obituary: Donald William McKamey

Donald William McKamey passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at his home in Great Falls, just shy of his 95th birthday. Don was born on June 19, 1928, in Great Falls and grew up in the Smith River Valley at the Colby Sheep Co. He graduated from Great Falls High where he met the love of his life, Beverly Stearns. He attended Montana State College and pledged Alpha Gamma Rho.

He and Beverly were married on September 17, 1950, in Great Falls and made their home at the ranch where they raised four children. In 1965, the ranch was purchased by the McKamey brothers, and in 1967 the three brothers were recognized for Outstanding Conservation by the Cascade County Soil & Conservation District. Don continued sheep and cattle ranching until 1997 when he and Bev moved to Great Falls.

Don was president of the Cascade County Farm Bureau for two terms and served as president of the Montana Wool Growers Association from 1983 to 1985. He was honored as an Outstanding Young Farmer, and in 1984 he was named Range Man of the Year. After retiring he served on the Board of Farm In The Dell in Great Falls.

His greatest passion was his family, and he was a devoted father, grandfather, and uncle. He followed the grandchildren’s activities and sports teams and was a loyal MSU Bobcat football and basketball fan. He was generous to many religious and philanthropic causes and was active in several churches over his lifetime, most recently the Faith Community Church in Highwood, Montana.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Stearns McKamey; children, Sheldon (Patrick Leiggi) McKamey of Bozeman; William “Bill” (Denise) McKamey, of Great Falls, Laurie (Gary) Ketron of Issaquah, Washington, and Jennifer (Jeff) Blessum of Bozeman; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



