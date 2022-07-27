Obituary: Donaldine McKenzie Lab

Donaldine McKenzie Lab, age 91, passed away on July 9, 2022, at Park Place Nursing Home in Great Falls, MT, after a brief illness. Donaldine was born on October 15, 1930, in Big Timber, MT, to Donald and Lola Boddy McKenzie.

She attended the Kinman Business School in Spokane where she received a degree in accounting. It was in Spokane where she met Leland Lewis from Sonnett, MT. They married and made their first home in Spokane. Eventually they moved back to Miles City, MT where they were both employed at the Pine Hills Correctional Facility.

After the births of their four children, they moved to Livingston where they raised their family. Tragically, Donaldine lost her only daughter, Dixie, in 1974, when she was a senior in high school, due to a faulty heater in a friend’s home. She had a hole in her heart for the remained of her life. Donaldine and Leland divorced shortly thereafter.

She worked in classified advertising at the Livingston Enterprise from 1975 to 1982. She met Ralph Lab in 1977 at the Elk’s Lodge where he was the manager. They were married in 1980 staying in Livingston until they moved to Great Falls in 1982.

Both Ralph and Donaldine were employed at the Moose Lodge in Black Eagle. Ralph was the manager and Donaldine was the bookkeeper.