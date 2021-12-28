Obituary: Donna Cherpeski Sisko

Donna Cherpeski Sisko passed away peacefully with her children by her side. She passed due to respiratory complications. She was born to Jack and Eileen Cherpeski on January 21, 1936, and lived most of her life on the west side of Great Falls. She was married to William “Benny” Bennyhoff for 13 years, and they later divorced. She then married George Sisko and was married to him for 52 years until his passing on July 28, 2018.

She loved playing cards, bingo, rammoli, or any other game that she could play with family or the card ladies’ group she met with. She took after her mother. Donna was quite a crafter. She made everything from some of her earrings to crochet quilts, blankets, and took much pride in her cross-stitched pictures that won many awards at the state fair.

She is survived by her three children, William (Marcia) Bennyhoff, Cindy (David) Logan, and Doug (Kathy) Bennyhoff; grandsons, Jason and Brandon Logan, Travis Bennyhoff, James Bartell and Jennifer Harrison. There are also 7 great-grandchildren.