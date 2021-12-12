Obituary: Donna Jean (Lynch) Low

Donna Jean (Lynch) Low, 91, passed peacefully of natural causes on November 3, 2021, in Great Falls, MT. Donna was born on March 30, 1930, in Great Falls to Thelma Lynch. Donna graduated from Great Falls High School in 1948.

Donna worked at the Farmers Union Co-Op Creamery Assn. (Falls Maid) as a licensed egg Candler, Grader, and Babcock cream-butter tester. This, too, was where she met her husband, Willard Low. Donna and Willard were married on St. Patrick’s Day, 1951. Together they had three children, Howie, Rick, and Valerie. Willard passed away unexpectedly in 1971.

While Donna continued to raise her children in the family home, she worked as an account supervisor at Poulsen’s Inc. - PV Thunderbird. Following the sale of PV Thunderbird, Donna moved to Helena in 1983, and continued her bookkeeping career at UBC Lumber Supply. Donna retired in 1993 and moved to Canyon Ferry Lake. In 1999, following a marriage to Norm Rognlie, Donna relocated back to Great Falls to be closer to her children and many lifelong friends.

Donna loved to dance and danced as often as she could. Donna also loved to travel. She visited much of the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii, and had multiple trips abroad, enjoying Ireland, Europe, Malaysia, and Australia.