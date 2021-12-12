Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Donna Jean (Lynch) Low

March 30, 1930 - November 3, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Donna Jean (Lynch) Low</b><br/><b>March 30, 1930 - November 3, 2021</b>
Donna Jean (Lynch) Low March 30, 1930 - November 3, 2021
Posted at 10:00 AM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 12:00:28-05

Donna Jean (Lynch) Low, 91, passed peacefully of natural causes on November 3, 2021, in Great Falls, MT. Donna was born on March 30, 1930, in Great Falls to Thelma Lynch. Donna graduated from Great Falls High School in 1948.

Donna worked at the Farmers Union Co-Op Creamery Assn. (Falls Maid) as a licensed egg Candler, Grader, and Babcock cream-butter tester. This, too, was where she met her husband, Willard Low. Donna and Willard were married on St. Patrick’s Day, 1951. Together they had three children, Howie, Rick, and Valerie. Willard passed away unexpectedly in 1971.

While Donna continued to raise her children in the family home, she worked as an account supervisor at Poulsen’s Inc. - PV Thunderbird. Following the sale of PV Thunderbird, Donna moved to Helena in 1983, and continued her bookkeeping career at UBC Lumber Supply. Donna retired in 1993 and moved to Canyon Ferry Lake. In 1999, following a marriage to Norm Rognlie, Donna relocated back to Great Falls to be closer to her children and many lifelong friends.

Donna loved to dance and danced as often as she could. Donna also loved to travel. She visited much of the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii, and had multiple trips abroad, enjoying Ireland, Europe, Malaysia, and Australia.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader