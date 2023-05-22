Obituary: Donna Joy Herzog

Donna Joy Herzog, 90, life-time resident of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 17, 2023. Donna was born on July 6, 1932, to Fred and Anne (Striedinger) Olds. She married the love of her life, Lawrence C. Herzog, and together they welcomed four sons, Scott, Brian, Brett, and Jeff.

Donna took great pride in her family, and nothing gave her more pleasure than to be in the presence of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Dedicated to her family and friends, Donna lovingly embraced everyone with great tenderness. She journeyed with us in our sorrows and celebrated our joys. Her calling to motherhood and friendship was constant and nurturing, a testament to the purity of her love for all. She taught us by her example, inspired us with her integrity and grace, and gifted us all with her love.

Donna is survived by her children, Scott (Mary), Brian (Donna), Jeff (Liz); daughter-in-law, Sandra; grandchildren, Sarah (Clinton) Topel, Lisa (Ty) McCurdy, Linsey (Casey) Hruby, Nikki (Ryne) Dougherty, Mallory, Gus, Tucker (Rebecca), Chase Benson, Tre McMillan, Brady and Ty; great-grandchildren, Dayna, Noah, Isleigh Grace and Nora Joy Hruby, Elijah Topel, Charlie and Peyton McCurdy, Rosie, Liam, Ellie and Saoirse Dougherty; sisters, Joanne Brown and Judee Smith; brother, Fred (Lonnie) Olds; numerous nieces and nephews; and close, personal friends, Sandy Balek and Mickie Messman.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



