Obituary: Donna Kay Hill

Donna Kay Hill, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by beloved friends and family at Peace Hospice on February 21, 2023. Donna was born September 6, 1957, to Ray and Joyce Mayberry in Great Falls, Montana.

She married Jerry Hill on March 4, 1999, in Las Vegas, Nevada, “honeymooning” at the Nascar races that weekend. The marriage blended two families, their love for racing, and their love for each other.

Donna lived most of her adult life in “the Coulee,” she made friends quickly with her warm sense of humor and her bright smile. She was known for assigning quirky nicknames to those closest to her. If you have one, know she loved you. She loved her plants, her collectibles, and especially her many fur babies. Donna worked in banking, retiring from US Bank after thirty-eight years of service.

Donna is survived by her brothers, Tim and Tom Maberry; stepdaughters, Lila (Mark) Pepin and JJ Hill; son-in-law, Paul Pronteau; grandchildren, Samantha, Derek, Colter, Jeffrey (Brenna), Katrina, Jazzie, and Mason; and four great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



