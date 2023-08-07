Obituary: Donna Lee Mann

Donna Mann was the 2nd child born to Henry and Kathryn (Campbell) Legare on December 17th, 1939, in Plentywood Montana, joining her sister Helen. She was followed a year later by her brother Mel. Not long after, Danny came along. Being one of the older kids she was on hand to assist with the youngest siblings, Mike, Kathy, and Cindy. Donna started school in Plentywood.

After the family moved, she started high school in Kalispell. With her dad working construction, building dams, she graduated from high school in Halfway OR in 1958. Eventually moving with the family to Great Falls MT, she met and married Jimmie Mann in November of 1961.

Donna and Jim enjoyed many different activities throughout their marriage. They enjoyed their horses and participating in various trail rides and wagon trains. They enjoyed years of bowling and playing on dart leagues. They were on a square-dancing team that traveled around Montana and Canada competing in various competitions and exhibitions.

In December of 1969 they adopted their daughter, Kelly and their family was complete. Donna was an excellent seamstress. She spent a lot of time sewing clothes for Kelly, including Halloween costumes. She also made matching square dance outfits for herself and Jim.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Mann Long (Raymond) of Williston ND, her granddaughter, Karyll Perkins of Great Falls MT, brother Mel (Nancy) Legare of Warrensburg MO, brother, Dan (Judy) Legare of Delray Beach FL and sister, Kathy (Rick) Strobel of East Helena MT. As well as numerous nieces and nephews around the country.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



