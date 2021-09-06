Obituary: Donna Lorraine (Brinkman) Frieling

We are sad to share with you the passing of our beloved mother and grandma’, Donna L. Frieling. She left us the afternoon of August 21, 2021, due to complications from congestive heart failure. Donna Lorraine (Brinkman) Frieling was born September 23, 1934, to Henry and Josephine (Hughes) Brinkman in Havre, Montana the eldest of four children.

The family moved to Fort Benton where Donna graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1952 and met her future husband, James Harm Frieling. They married on February 22, 1954, living in Fort Benton for three years and moving to Dutton, MT in 1957. Donna and Jim would live out their lives in Dutton raising their six children, Morris, Daryl, Sherrie, Tracy, Christina, and James “Jimmer.”

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her own “kids” and a loving honorary mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to many more who would enter her home to receive love, kindness, and delicious treats. One need only enter her home and tour the rooms, the walls covered with photos of family and “adopted” family to experience the depth of her love and the love she received in return from so many.