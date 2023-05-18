Obituary: Donna M. Drake

Donna M. Drake passed away on May 15, 2023. She was born on January 2, 1936, and raised in Stockett, Montana growing up with three sisters and one brother. She graduated from Centerville High School.

Donna found a passion for bookkeeping, and during her free time she enjoyed sewing and embroidery. She was an excellent cook. Donna had the pleasure of traveling to Greece, Italy, Hawaii, and Arizona. During her time residing at Park Place Health Care Center, she touched many lives. She will be missed greatly.

Surviving Donna are her children, Karen (Gary) Atwell, Jack (Rachel) Hart, Laura (Steve) Myhre, and stepson, Donald (Celia) Drake, Jr.; grandchildren, Luke (Heather) Atwell, Lindsay Atwell, Alyssa (Thor) Larson, Dylan Myhre, Alex Drake, and Mya Drake; great-grandchildren, Daniel “DJ” Mahoney, Atlas Peach Atwell-Doty, and soon to be Baby Larson; and sisters, Shirley Renz, Vicki Luoma, and Marjorie Spesock.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter