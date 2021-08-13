Obituary: Donna Marie Brandon

Donna (Lefdahl) Brandon passed away peacefully at age 93. She was born and raised in Malta, MT on the family farm south of town, to Iver and Mabel Lefdahl. She graduated from Malta High School in 1945 and in 1948, she married Willard Brandon. Together, they had four children, Allen, Robert, Bill, and Judy. Donna moved to Great Falls in 1995, however Malta was always home in her heart.

Donna took great pride in living and serving in the Malta community. She was one of the last telephone operators before Malta went dial. She also worked at JCPenney’s, Farmers Home Administration, First Security Bank, and the Malta Senior Center. Donna was an active member in her churches, Scandia Lutheran as a child, and Malta Lutheran as an adult.

If you ever had the pleasure of spending time with Donna, you know that she was a loving, caring, and considerate woman who LOVED to bake! She was known for always having baked goods on hand and hot coffee brewed, just in case she had the pleasure of entertaining an unexpected guest, and we know she loved to visit with company! If you were lucky, she may still have had some lefse in the freezer. She also loved to play pinochle, do puzzles, and sew.