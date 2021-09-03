Watch
Obituary: Donna Marie Luraas

March 10, 1935 - August 30, 2021
Family Photo
Donna Marie Luraas, 86, of Great Falls, passed away on Aug. 30, 2021. Donna was born on March 10, 1935, in Havre, MT to Ira E. and LaVern E. (Meyer) McFadden. Donna lived in Inverness, Gilford, and Harlem.

She moved to Great Falls in 1942, where she attended Ursuline and St. Mary’s and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1953. On August 19, 1953, she married Sherman Luraas and they were married for 43 years until his death on April 2, 1997. The couple had eight children.

She worked as a cocktail waitress at the Elks Lodge and other establishments for 15 years. She also taught dance for 12 years and worked for the Cascade County DMV for 10 years. Donna belonged to the Eagles Lodge and the BPO Does. She loved dancing, bowling, kids’ sports, her family, and her grandchildren.

