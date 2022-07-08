Donna (Trovatten) Wester passed away on June 29, 2022. She was born on February 16, 1934, in Great Falls, and was raised in Shelby.

She attended Montana State College in Bozeman, receiving her bachelor’s degree in Nursing in 1957. She worked at Great Falls Clinic, Deaconess Hospital, American Red Cross, Benefis Hospital, and Benefis Extended Care.

Donna married Dean Wester on August 23, 1958. They would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this year.

She is survived by her husband, Dean; two sons, David (Clare) Wester and Calvin (Candy) Wester; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren and loved ones.