Obituary: Donya Mae Hrapchak

Donya Mae Hrapchak, 82, passed away from natural causes at her Meadowlark Assisted Living home, where she spent the last six years of her life. She previously lived a block away, at 921 3rd Avenue North. Donya was born in Leavenworth, Kansas on October 15, 1939, where her father was warden of the Leavenworth Prison.

Eventually she met her husband, Wilbert “Bert” Hrapchak, and they were married in 1960. She and Bert adopted two children, Renee in 1963, and Neil, in 1967. Bert worked for UPS and later as a designer draftsman, while Donya held several receptionist and secretarial positions.

In 1998, she and Bert moved to Great Falls to live closer to their daughter, Renee, and her family. Living only two blocks from the CM Russell Museum, she and Bert served as docents at the museum. Later, Donya came on staff as receptionist, a job which she treasured until she retired in 2012.

Donya is survived by her daughter, Renee (Jay) Russell and son, Neil Hrapchak, both of Great Falls; three granddaughters, Megan (Aaron) Sybrant of Great Falls, Rebekka (Jonathan) Kuzichev of Spokane, WA, and Madison (Jerod) Prettyman of Hollister, CA; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Erickson of Starr Valley, WY and Mary Nunnaly of San Diego, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.