Obituary: Dora Rose Edam O'Connor

Dora Rose Edam O’Connor, 87, of Great Falls, MT was called home by our Heavenly Father to be with Jesus and Him on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Dora was born on January 20, 1934, to Wilbert Edam and Ottilia “Tillie” (Schan) Edam on the family farm west of Crane, MT. There were seven children. Some of them attended the country school until they moved to Sidney, where Dora finished her education.

While working at the LaLonde Hotel, she met the love of her life, John “Pat” O’Connor. Her favorite hobby was bowling. Don’t tell anyone, but she used to win all the time. On her parents’ wedding anniversary, June 15, 1955, she was married to John. They had three children, Rose, Curt, and Sheri.

While in Sidney, she was a member of Catholic Daughters. In Lewistown, she volunteered at the St. Leo’s School Library and was a member of Al-Anon. After they moved to Bozeman, she was a member of the Foresters and Holy Rosary Parish. Dora’s favorite TV channel was EWTN. She watched the mass and prayed the Rosary. Her favorite shows were Forensic Files, 48 Hours, and Dateline.