Obituary: Doreen Amelia Lambdin

On August 23, 2023, Doreen Amelia Lambdin peacefully passed away, with her eldest daughter, Suzanne, by her side. Doreen was born in Paisley, Scotland on July 21, 1942, to William and Mary Davies. She grew up with her family in the United Kingdom.

On November 24, 1962, Doreen married Alvin Kenneth Lambdin III, a United States Air Force airman stationed in the U.K. They eventually made their home in the U.S. where Doreen became a naturalized citizen. They had three daughters and enjoyed many adventures traveling the country in their VW camper. Her favorite trips were in Montana, exploring, camping, backpacking, and endless fishing! In 1981 they retired to Great Falls, MT. Doreen and Ken later divorced in 1991.

On August 13, 2004, Doreen married Warren Leroy Whitaker. They built their home together in Belt, MT. They loved hosting annual reunions and bringing their families together from far and wide. Doreen enjoyed gardening, golfing, bird watching, and was an avid reader. Last year she finally learned how to play chess and enjoyed playing many games with her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Lambdin of Hamilton, MT, Laura (Randy) Buchholz of Aurora, CO, and Emily (Thomas) Barrera of Aurora, CO; grandchildren, Emalee, Matthew, Davys, Samuel, Miranda, Collyn, and Kendall; great- grandchildren, Abel, Hazel, Adrian, Ray, and Willow; her older brother, Michael (Sue) Davies of Leicester, United Kingdom; and several nieces and nephews.

