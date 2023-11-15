Obituary: Doris Colleen Mattern

Doris Colleen Mattern, age 77, passed away on November 8, 2023. She was born in North Hollywood, CA on June 20, 1946, to Clarence and Violet Eickhoff. Doris was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She will be greatly missed. Doris was a co-owner of DooDas Ice Cream truck for 19 years and loved all the families they were blessed to know.

Doris was married to Gordon Mattern for 47 years. Together they had five children, Jeffrey (Karen) Davis, Heather (Paul) Gray, Bridget (Kurt) Lee, Benjamin Mattern, and Kimberly (Dillon) Hodson; 7 grandchildren, Lucas (Ashleigh) Davis, Madison (Sean) Conners, Danny Gray, Nicholas Gray, Lexie Lee, Kody Lee, and Oliver Hodson; 3 great-grandchildren, Theo Davis, Desmond Davis, and EJ Conners.

