Obituary: Dorothy Ann Herbel Ford

Dorothy Ann Herbel Ford, 87, was born on August 25, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to George and Molly Herbel. After high school, Dorothy worked most of her life as a cashier.

She loved to go dancing, listen to country music, watch wrestling, and shoot pool. She also looked forward to her Friday lunches with Karen Bollard.

Dorothy is survived by daughters, Norma (Lee) Vernoy and Lori “Brandy” (Jeff) Bright; son, Steve Wampole; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-geat-grandchild.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



