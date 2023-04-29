Obituary: Dorothy "Dot" Maronick

Our beloved “Mother of Many” Dorothy “Dot” Maronick, 84, formerly of Great Falls, and recently of Missoula, went to heaven on April 24, 2023. Dot and her twin sister, Patricia, were born on July 5, 1938, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Edwin “Eddie” and Dorothy (nee Sigourney) Ryan. Her aunt, Mother Leo Frances Ryan, SCL, welcomed Dot and Pat to St. Mary College in Leavenworth, KS, where Dot received her degree in education in 1959. One of her instructors was Sister Mary Vincentia Maronick from Great Falls, who introduced her to her little brother Robert “Bob” Maronick. Dot accepted a teaching job in Denver, where Bob also resided. On June 18, 1960, they began their beautiful life together blessed in holy matrimony at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Overland Park, KS.

Denver was their home for three years, where she gave birth to their first 2 boys, before moving to Great Falls. They lived on 6th Avenue Noorth in St Gerard’s Parish for 3 years, where 3 more children were born. They moved to 618 Alice Drive in 1966, where the 2 youngest were born. Dot and Bob lived there for the next 56 years.

Dot’s focus was raising their 7 children, welcoming and feeding anyone who entered their home, volunteering, and juggling school, athletic, parish, and social activities. She was a member of the University of Providence Guild, St. Gerard’s and Sts. Peter and Paul Altar Societies, taught CCD, and delivered holy communion. She enjoyed Meadowlark Country Club, bringing her kids to the pool, and golfing (and a hole-in-one!), after the many years of driving her children to golf. Dot and Bob enjoyed wonderful friends, playing bridge, skiing at Showdown and Big Mountain, and vacationing at Whitefish Lake. In later years she doted on her grandchildren, enjoyed Jeopardy, Fantasy Football, watching her beloved KC Chiefs win Super Bowls, and 3 weeks ago, won the family Masters golf pool. She was infamous for her “Dot stories” and remarkable memory.

Dot will be deeply missed by her husband of 62 years, Bob; four sons, Joe (Patricia) Maronick of Waterford, MI, Mike (Jo) of Great Falls and Seeley Lake, Bobby (Danielle) Maronick of Spokane, Dan Maronick (Julie Maloney) of Missoula; three daughters, Catherine (Bob) Roe of Whitefish, Dorothy (Mark) Sarna of Bigfork, and Fran (Chris) Albrecht of Missoula; four brothers, John Ryan of Kansas City, MO, Ted (Mary Anne) Ryan of Overland Park, KS, Dan (Lona) Ryan of Edmund, OK, Mike Ryan of Shawnee, KS; sister Kaye (Dr. Joe) Allan of Leawood, KS; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



