Obituary: Dorothy “Dottie” Elizabeth (Sweitzer) Meehan

Dorothy “Dottie” Elizabeth (Sweitzer) Meehan passed away January 19, 2022, she was 96 years old. Dottie was born in Mill Hall, Pennsylvania on December 6, 1925, to Frank and Agnes Sweitzer. She graduated Lock Haven High School in 1943 and took a job at General Armature Corporation with the duties of switchboard operator.

In 1950, she decided to spread her wings by attending McConnell Airline School in Minneapolis, Minnesota to train as an airline stewardess. She was immediately hired by the fledgling Frontier Airlines in Denver, Colorado. Making this move to the “Wild West” was a culture shock. Her flight schedule took her up and down the front range from New Mexico to Montana.

She met her future husband, Terry Meehan, the Frontier station manager from Alamosa, Colorado. They married after a brief courtship and engagement on September 29, 1951, in Denver, Colorado. where they began their family of five children.

She devoted herself to her family. She learned to camp, fly fish, and canoe in the great outdoors, which made for many memorable vacations. She was a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, and a room mother for all the children.

After Terry traveled to Montana on business, they took a family vacation and eventually moved to Lewistown. She was an avid gardener. Her artistic talent was highlighted in her many flower beds. She had an eye for decorating. She eventually opened her own gift shop, The Calico Trunk.

After her husband passed away, she moved to Fort Benton, Montana in 2006. Here she was active in the Chouteau County Performing Arts (CCPA), Fort Benton Visitor’s Center, and socializing with her friends. Her final move was to Great Falls in 2016.