Obituary: Dorothy (Dozy) Jean Hurley

Dorothy Hurley, 75, passed away on August 19th, 2021, in Great Falls, MT after an extended illness. Dorothy was born in Langdon, North Dakota, to Joenice Katherine Murphy and Percy Ashley Holmes. She spent her younger years growing up on a farm in Sarles, North Dakota, but after her father’s untimely passing, her family moved to Shelby, Montana briefly before relocating to Great Falls, Montana; which Dorothy considered her home.

Dorothy met and married Patrick Hurley in 1963 and the couple had one daughter, Lisa Hurley. They later divorced in 1980. Dorothy worked as a key punch operator for many years before working for the Motor Vehicle Division in Cascade County where she later retired. Dorothy was a kind-hearted, witty and loving mom, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved being with her family and laughed at the funny things kids sometimes say. She enjoyed a good game of Scrabble with her sister and going out with her on Friday nights.