Obituary: Dorothy Hall Hurlbut

Dorothy Hall Hurlbut passed away on July 10, 2022, in Helena, Montana. She was 95 years of age. Dorothy was born to Henry and Mary Hall at Columbus Hospital in Great Falls on November 21, 1926, and grew up on her parents’ homestead farm which had expanded onto prairie holdings NE of Stanford.

She enjoyed her school years in Stanford where she and her friends shared sodas at the corner drugstore, often compliments of Dorothy who had a paying job playing piano with the Haker and Kolar bands. They performed each Saturday in different Judith Basin towns including Geyser, Stanford, Windham, and Utica.

Dorothy met “Johnny” Hurlbut at St. Anne’s Cathedral and they were married in November 1947. They designed and built a house on Fourth Avenue South where four boys were raised. Dorothy taught piano and played for weddings and funerals. She was secretary and church musician at Holy Family Parish for 25 years. In 1992, after John’s retirement from the Forest Service, they moved to Dorothy’s old family home in Stanford.