Obituary: Dorothy Louise Chrisman

Dorothy Louise Chrisman passed away on Thursday February 17, 2022, at Peace Hospice with her family at her side. Dorothy was born on March 13,1935, in Detroit, Michigan to Alma (Radtke) and Peter Winnen.

In 1953, she met and married William Chrisman from Murray, Kentucky. They had four children and lots of fun during their 68 years together. In 1963, they loaded up the kids and moved to New Bedford, Massachusetts. A couple years later back to Michigan, then in 1972 off to live in Sunnymead, California.

Dorothy worked for the Moreno Valley School District for 17 years. She retired as Central Kitchen Manager. Mom and Dad then took to the open road in their RV and traveled the country for 7 years. Then it was back to California and finally moved to Great Falls, MT in 2012.

Mom loved to cook and bake. She liked to be active – she enjoyed walking, water aerobics, bike riding, corn hole, and other outdoor activities. She also loved to play cards, and we teased that cleaning was her favorite hobby.