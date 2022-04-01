Obituary: Dorothy Mae Gaines

Dorothy H. Gaines, 77, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from complications after surgery, her loving family by her side. A New Year’s baby, born January 1, 1945, in Dillon, MT to Ross A. and Francis Nadine (Eberline) Harkness, Dorothy graduated from Beaverhead High School and earned two bachelor’s degrees in English and Science from Western Montana State in Dillon.

She would go on to teach in Turner, was a nurse’s aide in Dillon, a doctor’s assistant for Dr. Daniel Udaily, a medical tech and laboratory director for Dr. John McGreager and a ward secretary at Columbus Hospital. She was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, and although she suffered, she never let that slow her down.

A traveler at heart, Dorothy cruised the Hawaiian Islands, enjoyed a fall foliage tour back East, steamboated on the Mississippi, toured Scotland, Ireland, Wales and England and visited Canada. A talented musician, she was an accomplished piano and clarinet player, blessed with a beautiful voice and would sing at weddings, funerals and other events.

Dorothy’s talent also included being an artist of 706 Studio, specializing in pastels and oils, she was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Mae Carol Theater Troupe, a member of Center Stage and a published writer of poetry and short stories.