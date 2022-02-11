Obituary: Dorothy Mae (Halter) Christianson

On July 31, 1932 Lester and Grace Halter brought a baby girl into the world and named her Dorothy Mae, the eldest of 5 children. The Halter family lived in Sunburst, MT and later moved to Great Falls where Dorothy attended school and graduated from Great Falls High in 1950. On September 1st, 1951 Dennis Christianson and Dorothy Halter were married. They brought two sons into the world, Dennis Alan in 1952, and Kenneth Lee in 1955. In 1960 they purchased their first home on 9th Ave. S. W. They would live there for the next 30 years.

Dorothy, Dennis and their friends and families on both sides loved to camp together. They liked spending time at various lakes around Montana. After many years of camping, they purchased their own lakeside paradise on Holter lake in 1980 where there would always be projects to do. It became tradition that family and friends would gather to play cards, pontoon fish, water ski, and make smoked jerky.

Dorothy had taken a break from work when her sons were young but continued her work career after getting her sons off to school. She went back to work at Farmers Stockman until it became the Great Falls Tribune in 1967. She worked as the head of the Circulation Department in charge of their data processing center for the next 23 years until her retirement in 1990.