Obituary: Dorothy Merrick Curry

Dorothy Merrick Curry, a lifelong resident of Great Falls, Montana passed away on December 5, 2021. Dorothy was born on December 20, 1944, to Joe and Mary Merrick in Great Falls, MT. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1963 and married Dennis Curry in 1966. They had three sons, Greg, Neil, and Ryan.

She spent the next years keeping up with all the boys’ activities, sports, skiing, visiting the family cabin, and tolerating the fruits of their numerous fishing and hunting expeditions all over her kitchen table.

Dorothy spent most of her working life as a secretary at Columbus Hospital and then at Benefis Healthcare. When Dennis died unexpectedly in 1992, Dorothy had to work hard as a single mother and sole breadwinner. She later spent many happy years traveling and camping with her loving companion, Tom Habets, who died in 2018.

Dorothy’s favorite things included country and Christian music, crafts, her extended family, and recreating outdoors, especially at the family cabin. Her greatest joys, however, were her three sons and four grandchildren. She loved to boast of all their accomplishments and reminisce about her wonderful times with them.