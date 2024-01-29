Obituary: Dorothy Rohrer Sowa

Dorothy Margerite Rohrer Sowa, aged 85, from Great Falls, MT was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, January 26, 2024. Dorothy was born on June 15, 1938, in Glasgow, Montana to Paul and Sarah (Whitbread) Rohrer. She graduated from Glasgow High School in 1956. She attended Montana State College (Montana State University) with a Bachelor of Science and a master’s in nursing.

She began her career as a nursing educator five days after she graduated with her BSN. She worked 14 hours a day that first quarter just to stay one step ahead of her students. After a year of teaching, she went back for her master’s in nursing. Dorothy worked for over 26 years as a nursing educator at Montana State University and Northern Montana College (MSU Northern). During her tenure with both schools, she served many professional communities including American Red Cross, Cascade Mental Health association, and several MNA (Montana Nurses Association) committees.

Dorothy was the first Director of Nursing (DON) for Montana Deaconess Skilled Nursing Center (Benefis Health System extended care). During her time as DON the new nursing home was designed, built and 102 patients moved across town with no incident.

She retired in 1996 and was then able to spend time with grandkids, daughters and their families, as well as traveling the world and volunteering for the Montana History Museum and ushered at events in the Civic Center. Dorothy’s hobbies were scrapbooking, quilting, knitting, Portage Homemakers Club, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Joan (David) Douglas, Bev (Brian) Novak, and Christine Sowa; grandkids, Matthew (Fiancé Courtnee Grubb) Douglas, Annie (Andy) Davis, Sarah Novak, Patrick Novak; great-grandson, Ottis Davis; bonus granddaughter, Ashley (Dario) Angelo; bonus great-grandsons, Landon Angelo and Daniel Angelo; brothers, Doug (Carol) and Dick; sister-in-law, Roberta Rohrer (Arnold); and several nephews and nieces. Proceeding her in death were Sarah and Paul Rohrer, Lenord Rohrer, Arnold Rohrer, Sarah Lilian Rohrer, and baby girl Rohrer.

