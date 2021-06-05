Obituary: Dorothy Thares Boettcher

Dorothy Thares Boettcher passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the age of 91 in Missoula, MT. Dorothy was born November 3, 1929, in Great Falls, MT to Mary and John Thares. Dorothy was a born and raised a “Westsider” and took great pride in her westside roots. Dorothy was the second youngest of nine children.

After high school graduation in 1948, Dorothy attended nursing school at the Columbus Hospital graduating as a registered nurse. In 1954, Dorothy enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War. She achieved the rank of 2nd Lieutenant and served stateside in naval hospitals on the eastern seaboard. While serving in the Navy, she met Richard “Dick” Boettcher. Dorothy and Dick were married April 16, 1955, and settled in New Jersey, Dick’s home state. While living in New Jersey, Dorothy and Dick welcomed three of their five children, sons, Rick, Brian, and Glen to the family.