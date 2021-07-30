Obituary: Douglas “Doug” Frederick Maas

Douglas “Doug” Frederick Maas, 52, passed away July 27, 2021. He was born in Glasgow, MT on September 4, 1968, to Albert and Elaine Maas.

Doug grew up in Nashua, MT and graduated from Nashua High School. He attended MSU Bozeman, College of Engineering, in Bozeman, MT.

He married G. Kristine Hanson in Coeur d’Alene, ID on July 4, 1999. They lived in Great Falls, MT for twenty-seven years and in Belt, MT for the last three. Together they had a daughter, Kylie who is thirteen years old.

Family Receiving Friends:

8/6/21 from 6-8 PM at the Bell Mortuary in Glasgow MT. Everyone is welcome to stop by and share their memories of Doug.

Friends, Family and Business Associates please join us:

• Graveside Service at the Highland Cemetery at 11:00AM on 8/7, Reception to follow in Glasgow MT at the Cottonwood Inn.

Friends, Family, and Business Associates:

• Celebration of Life on 9/4/21 from 2-8 PM at 6642 US HIGHWAY 89, Belt MT