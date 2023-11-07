Obituary: Duane Albert Meek

Duane A. Meek, 74, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on October 31, 2023, of natural causes. He was born on March 14, 1949, in Great Falls, to George and Shirley (Stoltz) Meek.

He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1968. Shortly after, he was drafted into the United States Marine Corps to serve during the Vietnam War. He proudly served as an Aircraft Communication & Navigation Technician, until being honorably discharged, as a Corporal, in 1973. After serving, he worked full-time as a service and repair technician until retiring.

In retirement he found his love for photography. He spent most of his free time hiking, camping, and taking pictures of the beautiful Montana scenery and wildlife. He also loved spending time with family and friends, where he was known to put a smile on everyone’s face with his witty sense of humor.

Duane is survived by sisters Marsha (Daniel) Eklund, Janet Snow, and Sally Kuhen, nieces Danielle Rodriguez, Leah Hand, Shannon (James) Nephew and Stacey Snow, nephews Chad Braida and Aaron Erickson, 1 great-niece and 5 great-nephews.

