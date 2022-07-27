Obituary: Duane “Bol” Bolender

On July 25, we lost our beloved husband and father, Duane “Bol” Bolender after a long illness. Bol was born on August 17, 1946, to Ralph and Geneva Bolender in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

His parents passed away when Bol was a teenager leaving him and his siblings to live with assorted relatives. Bol lived with his grandmother, Ida until he was called up for service with the Marines from 1966 until 1969 when he was released from active duty. He earned a National Defense Medal, a Presidential Unit Citation, and a Good Conduct Medal for his service.

Bol was discharged from the service in Hawaii. He met a girl there who talked him into joining her in Great Falls, MT. It was there where he met Lynette when she was 17 and he was 24. They would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on November 28th. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Heather and Josh. His kids meant the world to him.