Obituary: Duane S. Cooper

Duane S. Cooper, 89, passed away peacefully March 10, 2022 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Born August 15, 1932, to Beverly F. & W. La Verne (Johnson) Cooper at his maternal grandparents’ farm house in the Sample Flats area north of Carter, Duane was raised there and in Fort Shaw. He graduated from Simms High School in 1950.

Duane married his high school sweetheart, Ina Mae Fleming, on November 18, 1951, and they were happily married for 70 years, living in Great Falls.

Duane worked many jobs, including at Ayrshire Dairy, mechanic at several locations, Buttrey Foods (in the warehouse and office), driving school and charter buses, computer operator at First Interstate Bank, and his pilot car service, to name a few.

Throughout his working years he had additional education opportunities, including Case machinery training and college courses in banking. These were all in his efforts to support their family that began in 1957, growing to four children.

Duane is survived by his wife, Ina Mae; sons Neil, of Great Falls, and Mark of Missoula; daughters Dea (Gary) Nowell, of Great Falls, and Kerri (Rob) Pittman, of Black Hawk, SD; and many other loved ones.