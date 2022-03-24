Obituary: Dustin Lee Azure

Dustin Lee Azure, age 36, sadly passed away on 03/22/2022. Dusty was born in Great Falls, MT to Duane Azure and April Laverdure. He was raised by his grandparents Richard and Ethel Azure. Dusty had an infectious smile and was known for his joking around. He was quick witted and always had something to tease about. He was blessed with many talents such as drawing, painting model cars, and at an early age won a few medals in competitive boxing. He was very handsome and somewhat of a ladies man.

He looked up to his uncle Jon and his brother Shawn who was by his side until his passing. He enjoyed visits with his grandma Vicki and loved hanging out with all of his cousins including Keith Laverdure, Richard Oppelt and Shawn Azure who were like brothers to Dusty.

Dusty is survived by his 4 children including his daughter Jade Dement who held a special place his heart, his father Duane Azure, grandfather Richard Azure, grandmother Vicki Laverdure, brothers Duane JR and David Azure, sisters Chantel Azure and Amanda Laverdure.

He is proceed in death by his mother April Laverdure, Grandmothers, Ethel Azure and Shirley Belgarde, and grandfather Bruce “mousey” Laverdure. There will be a Celebration of Life Held at the Black Eagle Community Center on Sunday March 27th at 2:00 P.M. Dusty will be laid to rest with his Grandmother Ethel Azure at a later date.