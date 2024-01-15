Watch Now
Obituary: Dwayne Joseph Miller

July 21, 1933 - January 10, 2024
<b>Dwayne Joseph Miller</b><br/><b>July 21, 1933&nbsp;-&nbsp;January 10, 2024</b>
Posted at 9:53 AM, Jan 15, 2024
Dwayne Joseph Miller passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 10, 2024, at 90 years old. He was born in Conrad, MT and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1952.

He was a master electrician, retiring from Cascade Electric. He was a member of IBEW for 64 years. He met Rosalie “Jane” Mee of Highwood while working at her uncle’s mattress factory. After a brief courtship, they married in 1951, honeymooning in the Highwood Mountains accompanied by Jane’s siblings.

Dwayne and Jane made their home in Great Falls, living 70 years in the same house where they raised their five children. They enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Lincoln, going for rides in the Highwood Mountains, and being with their family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jane; sons, Dwayne (Shirley) of Helena and Greg of Missoula; daughter, Sara (Todd) Rennison of Helena; and son-in-law, Duane Heser of Great Falls. He was called Grandpa by 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

