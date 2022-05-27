Obituary: E. Jean Misfeldt

Heaven gained a regal, fun, gracious, sometimes sassy, and always classy, angel on the evening of May 20, 2022, when Jean Misfeldt passed away peacefully at home with family at her side. She loved quilting, gardening, reading a good book (especially on her deck at home), was always in the mood for a good joke, loved animals, and appreciated music of all kinds.

Our mom was born on November 13, 1934, to Clara and William Groves in Winnett, Montana. Mom finished eighth grade in Manville, WY. The family then moved to Billings, and she graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1952.

Mom had plans to study nursing in Bozeman, enrolling in classes in the fall of 1952. However, her plans changed when a handsome young man by the name of John Misfeldt looked up while studying in the library because someone with squeaky shoes passed by. They were married in September 1954.

After Dad’s graduation from college in the spring of 1955, he was commissioned into the Navy and stationed in Japan where the first of their three daughters, Lori, was born. In 1957 the family settled in Great Falls. Two more daughters were born, Liz and Lynn. As a young mother, she was active in Campfire Girls and served as a leader for eight years. Mom worked as a receptionist for Waddell & Reed Investment Co. from 1972 to 1979 and St. Paul Insurance from 1979 to 1989. She retired in 1995 from Farmers Union Insurance after working in the accounting department for six years.

Mom lost her first true love when our dad John passed away unexpectedly in April 1978. However, she was blessed to know two loves in her lifetime. She met Eugene Johnson, a lifelong farmer from Dutton, MT in 1990. They enjoyed 22 years together and were married for 14 of them. Mom felt very blessed to have been able to take care of Eugene as his health declined in later years. He passed away in September 2012.

Without question, Mom’s greatest joy in her life was her family. Her three daughters, seven grandchildren and five (and a half) great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Nothing gave her more pleasure than celebrating family events, attending concerts, show band competitions, cheer competitions, soccer games, or t-ball games.