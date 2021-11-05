Obituary: Ed Maierle

Ed Maierle, age 100, entered into the arms of his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 25, 2021. He proudly served his country in WWII as a member of a US Navy torpedo bomber squardron stationed at Pearl Harbor after the attack on our democracy. He often shared the story of being ordered to dive into the oil infested waters of Pearl Harbor to attach a chain to retrieve a sunken B-24 sea plane.

His desire to live a life of humble service to others continued later in his life as he and his wife, Mary Alice, started a nursing home ministry in the Helena area. He was a hard worker and was very successful in building a life insurance practice from scratch, earning numerous industry awards.

In May of 2021, he was honored in the U.S. Senate’s Congressional Record for his service to our country during WWII. As such, he was recognized as Montanan of the Month. This past June, he accomplished yet another goal as we celebrated his 100th birthday party , surrounded by family and friends.