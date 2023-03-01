Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Eddie Lee Stubbs

April 3, 1935 - February 14, 2023
Eddie Lee Stubbs was born April 3, 1935
Family Photo
Eddie Lee Stubbs was born April 3, 1935
Eddie Lee Stubbs was born April 3, 1935
Posted at 3:57 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 17:58:29-05

Eddie Lee Stubbs, 87, died February 14, 2023, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Eddie was born at home to Glenn and Isabel on April 3, 1935, in Miller, Nebraska. After graduating high school in Kearney, Nebraska he enlisted in the U.S Air Force. After he was honorably discharged, he worked for the power company while going to barber school, and when he graduated he went to work alongside his best friend, Clyde Wall for many years.

Eddie enjoyed telling jokes and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved spending his time doing word searches and reading western novels. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

He is survived by his brother, Milo; sister, Wava; stepchildren, Brian, Rick, Ray, Mike and Terry (deceased) Johnson; grandchildren, Keelie Lorenz, Amber Johnson, Shannon Johnson, Brandon Campbell, and Summer Johnson; great-grandchildren, Paislee Grooms, Oaklyn Clark, Brianna Belgarde, and Shayla Belgarde; and great-great-grandchild, Diego. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: TikTok | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App