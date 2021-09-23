Obituary: Edith Elizabeth Guza

Edith E. Guza, 102, of Great Falls passed away on Sept 19, 2021. Edith was born on March 17, 1919, the daughter of Nicholas Edmond and Dacora Threasa Dolphay, who had homesteaded eleven miles north of Dodson, Montana. Following her education, Edith moved to Great Falls and worked as a housekeeper and as a waitress for Tracy’s Diner.

She then met a handsome man named Joe Guza. Edith and Joe were united in marriage on October 21, 1939, at St. Ann’s Cathedral. Edith and Joe welcomed there first son, Richard in 1941 and she stayed at home to raise her six children. Edith went back to work as a secretary at a school and then as an admissions clerk for Columbus Hospital. Her last job was as a bookkeeper with Firestone before she retired.

She was blessed with a keen intellect and a vivid curiosity. She was an omnivorous reader, especially historical novels. Edith also loved to play board games and card games such as Pinochle, Cribbage, Scrabble, and Words with Friends.

In her 90s she learned to use a computer and created albums of family history for her children. After moving to an assisted living residence, she learned to play Bridge at 97. At 102, she was organizing and keeping score for the pinochle games there as well.