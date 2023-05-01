Obituary: Edith Mary (Bates/Hofland) Jacobson

Edith Mary (Bates/Hofland) Jacobson of Great Falls, MT passed away on April 27, 2023, of natural causes at Peace Hospice. Edith “Edie” was born on July 30, 1936, in Conrad, MT.

On May 2, 1953, she married Cyril “Jake” Jacobson. Edie and Cyril moved back to Great Falls with the Great Northern Railroad where she was employed as a baker at Buttrey’s Bakery at the mall for decades and later at Albertson’s until her retirement.

Edie loved cooking, always preparing and delivering dinner dishes and desserts to family and friends. It didn’t stop there, she also enjoyed feeding her birds and squirrels.

Edie’s house was always the home base for family, for family dinners and Holiday gatherings, and as a resting place for family returning to Great Falls for visits.

She is survived by her sister, Lucille Knapstad and brother, Eric Hofland. Although Edie and Cyril never had children, “Aunt Edie and Uncle Jake” had numerous nephews and nieces.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



