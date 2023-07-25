Obituary: Edmond F. Hoenjet

Edmond F. Hoenjet, 88, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his home where his son, Rob took care of him until passing from dementia. Ed was born in Haarlem, Netherlands on September 11, 1934. He grew up in Holland during WWII. He met his wife, Bea, who was also from Holland. They later moved to the United States. They moved to Cut Bank, before making Great Falls their permanent home.

He enjoyed working on vehicles and was very successful at it. When he was younger, he enjoyed down hill skiing with family and fishing when he could. He liked playing the piano and was self taught. He loved spending time with his granddaughter, Jennessa, who always put a smile on his face.

Ed is survived by his two sons, Rob and John Hoenjet; granddaughter, Jennessa Hoenjet; and great-granddaughter, Everli Hoenjet. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



