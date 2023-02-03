Obituary: Edna Elizabeth Dwyer

Edna Elizabeth Dwyer, 92, passed away in Great Falls, MT on January 26, 2023. Edna was born on February 9, 1930 in Regina, Saskatchewan to Louie and Flora Hauser. Here she spent her early years before moving to Twin Falls, ID.

While living in Twin Falls, Edna met the love of her life, Bill Dwyer, and the couple would marry here on June 5, 1953. Together, they shared 3 children and the next several years of their lives together before Bill’s passing.

Edna would go on to attend grad school, graduate, and become a registered nurse, a title she was proud to carry. After moving to Great Falls, MT, she was employed at the Montana Deaconess Hospital. For most of her career she worked as a home care nurse and tended to patients in Great Falls and the surrounding areas.

In her free time, Edna enjoyed camping, fishing, crocheting traveling, baking, and making jams and jellies. In her later years, Edna enjoyed spending her Thursday afternoons playing games and eating dinner with her friends at the Senior Center.

She is survived by her son Mike Dwyer of Great Falls; daughters Debbie Vance of Great Falls and Jill Neve (Tal) of Denver, CO; sisters Joyce Vance of WA and Leona Oliver of Canada; as well as Kathryn Dwyer, Mark Dwyer, Michael Dwyer, Steven Dwyer, Bryce Vance, Liz Vance, and Trinity Neve. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



