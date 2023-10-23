Obituary: Edna Lilley

Edna Lilian Lilley (Miller), born in Adams, North Dakota on November 21, 1920, died on October 17, 2023. Edna lived on the homestead with her two brothers, Harvey and Orville Miller. Edna graduated from Redstone High School in 1941, then went to Great Falls.

Edna graduated from Great Falls Commercial College after which she worked for Attorney Armour, then McGinty Credit Service, and finally, East Base, now known as Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Edna and William Lester Lilley were married on June 30, 1946, in Great Falls, MT. Together they had two sons and one daughter, which resulted in 4 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. William Lilley passed away in 1993.

Edna was a lifelong member of the V.F.W. She participated in the following: Mended Hearts, Faith Lutheran Church choir, Flower Growers, Navy Mothers, Alter Guild, Sweet Adelina’s, and bowling league. Edna enjoyed dancing, music, gardening, horseback riding, bowling, cooking, fishing, photography, and enjoyed her time spent with family and friends.

