Obituary: Edward David Trapp

Edward David Trapp, 77, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Born in Stockbridge, Michigan on July 14, 1944, to Howard and Ada (Carser) Trapp, Ed attended local schools graduating from Stockbridge High School in May of 1962.

He joined the U. S. Air Force in Feb. 1963 and was stationed at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls. While in Great Falls he met his future wife, Sue Saunders, marrying her on December 18, 1965. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in February 1967, when he joined the 341st Civil Engineer Squadron at Malmstrom, becoming a Civilian Supervisor before retiring in October 2010 after 43 years.

Ed obtained an amateur radio operator license in the early 70s and maintained for over forty years with the call sign WA7QXW. He had a cabin in Lincoln where he enjoyed spending time; feeding the birds, chipmunks, squirrels, deer and any other animal that passed through. He also enjoyed, fishing, boating and camping.