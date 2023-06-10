Obituary: Edward "Ed" Robert Jenkins

Edward Jenkins, 73, passed away June 7, 2023, after a long, hard fought battle with esophageal cancer. Born in Boston in 1949, Ed married his high school sweetheart, Karyn Jones, in 1971. They moved to Great Falls, MT in 1971 and never left.

Ed loved our country and was proud of his military service that began in 1968. He was in South Korea for two separate deployments in the early 70’s. After moving to Montana, Ed was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base and then ended his active military career with the Montana Air National Guard as a Master Sergeant in 1995.

He loved the Montana lifestyle and spent much of his free time experiencing the outdoors. He could frequently be found at a campsite or fishing out along a river or lake. He’d always say he could go fishing even if he didn’t have any bait on the hook. Toss the line in, kick back, and enjoy the moment. Ed enjoyed big game hunting and often wandered in the mountains around the Lincoln area looking for elk or deer.

At home in Great Falls, Ed was the left-handed bat on his Lobby Bar and Silver City softball teams. He looked forward to anytime he got a chance to play ball with his sons. He spent a lot of Friday mornings with friends and coffee. Ed also put a lot of time into his vegetable gardens. He especially enjoyed his tomato garden. There was always a bird dog around the house, and he participated in National Shoot to Retrieve dog trials with his daughter.

Ed cherished his family and is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karyn and his three children, David (Kathy) of Great Falls, MT, Kevin (Elisa) of Morgan Hill, CA, and Stephanie (Joe) of Oak Harbor, WA. Ed also adored his nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



