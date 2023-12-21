Watch Now
Obituary: Edward "Eddie Boy" George Vilcek

April 10, 1958 - December 7, 2023
Edward “Eddie Boy” George Vilcek, 65, of Great Falls, passed away on December 7, 2023. He was born on April 10, 1958, in Rantoul, Illinois to Edward and Barbara (Holder) Vilcek.

He received his GED and went to work out at Malmstrom AFB. He was in maintenance for 30 + years before running the wood shop at the Malmstrom Arts and Crafts Center.

He loved all the Chicago sports teams. Back in the day he would go fishing every chance he got and was a very good bowler with a few “300 games” under his belt.

He is survived by his sister, Beverly Dusko; brothers, John (Linda) and Robert Vilcek; and numerous nieces and nephews.

