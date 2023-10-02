Obituary: Edward Gene Hancock

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, Edward Gene Hancock, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away due to complications with COVID. Born to Don and Lila Hancock, Ed was proud of growing up on the west side of Great Falls.

He had an infinite amount of pride in his son, Joey, and shared many unforgettable adventures over the years. The last nineteen years were spent with his soulmate and wife, Sharon. They were in love the instant they met, which only grew stronger with time. Being “Papa” to his grandchildren Hensley (6), Ellie (3), and Anderson (3 months) meant the world to him.

Montana was a special place for Ed. Spending time in the mountains, on lakes and on rivers, never grew old. Listening to music was one of Ed’s greatest passions, so going to concerts was his favorite way to spend time. His personality and natural charisma allowed him to make friends everywhere, and his smile and laugh were infectious to everyone around him. Over the years, he continued to make new friends and brought joy to people through his talent of building birdhouses, woodworking, and making dream catchers. He was an enrolled member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana and was very proud of his heritage.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Joey; daughter-in-law, Hailey; grandchildren, Hensley, Ellie, and Anderson; brothers, Jerry and Rick; and sister, Gail Hancock.


