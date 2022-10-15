Obituary: Edward William Spragg

Retired middle school science teacher, Edward William “Ed” Spragg, 86, of Belt, died peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, following heart surgery at a hospital in Great Falls.

Ed was born on August 8, 1936, to Walter and Zoey McCallum Hoffman Spragg in Lewistown, MT where he spent his days hunting and fishing with his childhood friends. He was an accomplished amateur boxer and remained a fan of the sport throughout his life. He graduated from St. Leo’s High School in 1954 and went on to earn his master’s degree in Education. He began his student teaching at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Great Falls and later taught at Centerville, MT before transferring to Belt. After thirty-one years of teaching, he retired from Belt Public Schools in 1991.

During his teaching career, he belonged to various organizations, including Toastmasters, and in the 1960s was the president of the Centerville MEA unit. He enjoyed flying model airplanes, many of which were displayed in his classroom. He was also a successful coach and refereed for several years.

In 1959, Ed married Nancy Cassun in Black Eagle, MT, and to this union were born three children, Sandra, Eric, and Michael. In 1972 Ed married Marjorie Doheny, and later adopted Marge’s son, Darrell.

Ed is survived by his wife, Marjorie; his first wife, Nancy; his children, Sandra Spragg Guynn, Eric Spragg, Michael (Tassie) Spragg, and Darrell (Sherry) Aaby; grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew) Emanuel, Ashley Spragg, Brooke (Marty) Luoma, Andrew Spragg, Holly Spragg, Casey Aaby, Cody and Madysyn Aaby, Whitney and Taylor, and Keighty (Eli) Jones; and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Arlene) Spragg, Doris Wright, and Theresa Dimico; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Spragg and Diana Spragg; and many nieces and nephews.


