Obituary: Edwin Marcus “Mark” May

June 29, 1936 - December 14, 2023
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 14:12:22-05

Edwin Marcus “Mark” May passed away December 14, 2023 in Great Falls at 87. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 29, 1936.

He started his broadcasting career in South Dakota. He moved to Great Falls to continue his career at KUDI. He worked at KEIN and KFBB as a broadcaster and weatherman. He spent 60 years of his life in Great Falls.

He resided at Eagles Manor the past 5 years. Residents of Eagles enjoyed his bubbly personality. Cremated, remains scattered in ocean in California. No services are held.

