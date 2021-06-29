Obituary: Elaine Eustance Gatterman

Elaine Eustance Gatterman, 75, passed away in Reno, NV on June 7, 2021. She was born in Great Falls, MT on April 20, 1946 and attended local schools; graduating from Great Falls High School in 1964 and from the College of Great Falls in 1968. She then moved to California to begin a teaching position in Chowchilla, later moving to San Jose, CA and worked in accounting and the insurance industry.

She met her husband, David Gatterman, while she was working in Sunnyvale, CA; The couple were married in 1977. They lived in several cities before retiring to Reno, NV in 2004. Elaine enjoyed playing bridge with the Senior Center group in Reno also volunteered many hours with a Reno animal shelter.